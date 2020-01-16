Pi Financial Reiterates “C$3.00” Price Target for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Pi Financial set a C$3.00 target price on Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDR. TD Securities lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of EDR opened at C$2.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $388.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$2.21 and a 52-week high of C$4.26.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

