Piper Sandler Comments on Parsley Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

NYSE:PE opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

