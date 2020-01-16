Piper Sandler Comments on Valero Energy Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $9.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.02.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.15.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

