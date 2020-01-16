Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

