Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $58.13 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

