Piper Sandler Weighs in on EOG Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

NYSE:EOG opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

