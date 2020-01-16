Piper Sandler Weighs in on Valero Energy Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $4.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.02.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after buying an additional 116,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after buying an additional 1,479,616 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after buying an additional 121,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,079,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,245,000 after buying an additional 541,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

