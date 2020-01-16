PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.23. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

