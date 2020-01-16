PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of PolyOne worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POL. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in PolyOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PolyOne by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PolyOne by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PolyOne by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

POL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

