Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 59,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

