PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Update

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 211,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

PQG stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.54 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PQ Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 212,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PQ Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after acquiring an additional 143,131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PQ Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PQG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

