Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PD. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.67.

TSE:PD opened at C$1.96 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$375.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

