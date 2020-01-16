Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE PUMP opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Propetro has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Propetro alerts:

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Propetro had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Propetro will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital cut Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.