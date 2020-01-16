ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.92

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 90337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

