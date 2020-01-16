ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.95

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 84138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 224,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.