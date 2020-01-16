Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

