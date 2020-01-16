Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Purple Innovation traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.27, approximately 507,198 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 428,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

In related news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020. 78.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 57,779.57% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

