Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,318 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 95,750 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

