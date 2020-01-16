Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Boosted by Analyst

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of FANG opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,581,000 after acquiring an additional 275,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,935,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,860,000 after acquiring an additional 283,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $303,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

