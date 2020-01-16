Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

