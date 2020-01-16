Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Increased by Analyst

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for QEP Resources in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE QEP opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. QEP Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,119,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 148.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 515,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.