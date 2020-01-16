Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc Reduced by Desjardins (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of SJR opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0757 dividend. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

