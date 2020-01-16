Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Boot Barn Holdings Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Boot Barn stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

