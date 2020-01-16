Quilter’s (QLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QLT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 174.17 ($2.29).

Get Quilter alerts:

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 156.25 ($2.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.64. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 117.52 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 167.55 ($2.20).

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.