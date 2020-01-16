Raymond James Analysts Give Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) a C$35.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$35.00 price objective on Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Profound Medical from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$1.00.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

