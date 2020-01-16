Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,281 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 463,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $120.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $121.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

