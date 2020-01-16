Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 206 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter.

VDC opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.69. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0621 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

