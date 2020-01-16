Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.10 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $146.54 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.37 and its 200-day moving average is $139.78.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.