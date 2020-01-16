Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.52 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day moving average is $157.63. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

