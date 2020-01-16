Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,526,000 after buying an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after buying an additional 7,061,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,150,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,537,000 after buying an additional 185,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after buying an additional 256,715 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,659,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $82.26 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,917 shares of company stock worth $14,797,192. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.