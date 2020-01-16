Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.13. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

