Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.