Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $160.80 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $104.16 and a 12 month high of $162.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

