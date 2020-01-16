Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

OMC opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

