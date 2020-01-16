Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,740 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

