Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,096 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

