Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 55 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,115.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,065.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,003.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

