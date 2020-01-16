Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 700 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,600,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,253,487,000 after buying an additional 823,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,582,000 after buying an additional 2,393,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ventas by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,272,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after buying an additional 950,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ventas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,079,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,923,000 after buying an additional 197,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

