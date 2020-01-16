Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 131,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.