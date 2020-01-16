RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.67.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $32,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3,153.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,470,000 after purchasing an additional 444,331 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $16,361,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,362 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROLL stock opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.14.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

