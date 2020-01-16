Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tesco (TSCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tesco (LON: TSCO) recently:

1/14/2020 – Tesco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/2/2020 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Tesco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

12/9/2019 – Tesco had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/9/2019 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/29/2019 – Tesco had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Tesco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/19/2019 – Tesco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON TSCO opened at GBX 245.80 ($3.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 246.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.61. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 197.55 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

