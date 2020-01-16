Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.32

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.32, with a volume of 336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCRRF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

