Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 110,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 283,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

