Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys New Stake in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Seymour Holtzman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,417,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,830,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Presser acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 386,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 90,500 shares of company stock worth $114,115. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

