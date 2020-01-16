Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $118,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in American Express by 21,136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 168,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Express by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $704,392,000 after acquiring an additional 319,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $129.82 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $96.37 and a 1-year high of $130.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

