Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,467,000 after buying an additional 1,156,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after buying an additional 706,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,063,000 after buying an additional 532,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,263,000 after buying an additional 474,420 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

