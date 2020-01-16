Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

