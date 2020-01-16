Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $294.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.04. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $296.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.27.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

