Renishaw (LON:RSW) PT Raised to GBX 3,400 at Goldman Sachs Group

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RSW has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Renishaw presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 3,463.57 ($45.56).

Renishaw stock opened at GBX 3,666 ($48.22) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.93. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,871.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,763.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

