RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) vs. DarioHealth (OTCMKTS:DRIO) Financial Survey

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RenovaCare and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A DarioHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.83%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RenovaCare and DarioHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A DarioHealth $7.39 million 2.16 -$17.80 million N/A N/A

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth.

Volatility & Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -19.05% -18.52% DarioHealth -248.57% -325.50% -159.70%

Summary

RenovaCare beats DarioHealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

